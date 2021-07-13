Punta Gorda man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol attack

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Punta Gorda man is the latest Suncoast resident to be arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, federal records show.

David Moerschel, 43, was arrested July 2 in Fort Myers and has been charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice/Congress, and unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds, a U.S. Department of Justice website shows.

Moreschel is suspected of conspiring with at least 17 members of Oath Keepers, a far-right antigovernment extremist group, in making plans to storm the Capitol with the intent to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election. On Jan. 6, a violent mob brutally beat police, destroyed property and sent lawmakers running. Four of the rioters died, including a woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into the House chamber.

Court documents lay out a case against Moreschel, alleging his phone number was one of several that participated in at least 17 online meetings between Sept 2020 and Jan. 3, 2021 dealing with the planning of the Jan. 6 riot.

Federal investigators also say his credit card was used to make a payment to Oath Keepers, Inc., in 2020 and for various purchases in the Washington, D.C., area on the days surrounding the riot.

Prosecutors also submitted photos of people taken at and in the Capitol on Jan. 6 that the FBI has identified as Moreschel and other alleged co-conspirators.

Federal prosecutors also submitted surveillance video, alleging Moreschel and other defendants stored firearms at a Comfort Inn in Arlington, Virginia from Jan. 5-7, referring to the hotel as the “Quick Reaction Force” hotel.

Some other Suncoast residents caught up in this investigation:

Joseph Hackett, 51, of Sarasota, is charged with coordinating planning, travel and actions with others, including entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Graydon Young, of Englewood, faces charges of civil disorder, and aiding and abetting; and tampering with documents or proceedings for deleting his Facebook account.

Daniel Lyons Scott, 28, of Bradenton, a self-identified Proud Boy, was arrested on charges of assault on a federal officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and knowingly engaging in acts of physical violence on restricted grounds. Publicly available footage shows Scott in a black ballistic vest with goggles clipped to it, at the lower west terrace of the Capitol, according to the Department of Justice.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, allegedly stole House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the riot. He was arrested after federal investigators said he was the man seen smiling in photos carrying the lectern through the Capitol Rotunda.

Johnson has been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

A photos that federal prosecutors saw shows several Suncoast residents inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (Department of Justice)

