Palmetto man charged with impersonating an officer

Michael Steven Taylor was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police car(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto driver is accused of impersonating a police officer after allegedly flashing red and blue lights from inside his car at other drivers Monday, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 5 p.m., a driver was traveling eastbound on Erie Road, approaching Martha Road, behind a gold Ford sedan. As the sedan reached the intersection, he saw red and blue lights begin to flash from inside the vehicle. The Ford then sped away to catch up to traffic further down the road.

The witness caught up with the Ford as it was sitting at a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 301, the arrest report said. After waiting behind the Ford for five minutes, the witness cut through the parking lot of a grocery story at the intersection to get around him. The Ford maneuvered behind him and activated the flashing lights. Believing he was being pulled over, the driver pulled into another parking lot, when the Ford sped away.

The driver followed the Ford and called 911. He observed the Ford run a red light and pull into a convenience store parking lot.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the driver of the Ford, identified at Michael Taylor. Deputies saw red and blue LED lights mounted in the front and rear windows. Taylor said the lights were only used at car shows and denied using them while driving, the report said.

Taylor was charged with false personation of officials, a felony.

