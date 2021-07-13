Law enforcement on scene of barricade situation near Doctor’s Hospital

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene of a barricade situation near Doctor’s Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff says that they received reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m. near the 5700-block of Whistlewood Circle. Deputies arrived on scene and say no one was injured but they quickly learned the shooter was hiding in a nearby home.

Deputies are communicating with the suspect. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

