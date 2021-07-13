Former professional ballerina creating safe space for artists

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota native is at work to create a unique environment where artists of all kinds can talk about tough topics in a judgement-free zone.

“Artists Becoming was born during the pandemic, out of just a yearning to support the performing arts community,” said co-founder Shelby Elsbree.

Elsbree worked as a professional dancer for seven years. She began her training in Sarasota at the Florida Ballet Arts Academy. She started her career in Denmark and finished with the Boston Ballet. After her time as a professional ballerina, she pursued higher education and a degree in psychology.

“Ever since graduating, I was trying to figure out ways to not leave my background behind, but rather weave it as a really unique angle and history and fabric and fiber of my being, again holding on to that identity but in a way that felt proactive,” Elsbree added.

Elsbree and co-founder Jessica Cohen met during their dancing careers and have created a safe space online to be an outlet for other artists. The two women host workshops where they talk about defining self worth, body image, performance anxiety and everything in between.

The workshops are supplemented by guided visual meditations and thematic yoga classes, led by Cohen and Elsbree.

“They’re very open with me and I can be very open with them, more so than other people in my life for sure,” said Ellen Overstreet.

Overstreet retired from the Sarasota Ballet earlier this year after nine seasons.

“There is a cry and a call to action to serve these dancers, these musicians, these actors, these performers -- with tools around showing up for themselves, stepping into their worth, using their voice, and other proactive coping tools,” she said.

“We’ve had this time away where we’ve really been able to nourish the solitude side of our art form without having to pit ourselves against another,” said Cohen.

The conversations Cohen and Elsbree are facilitating are not often talked about in the art world.

“We’ve been training physically. All artists train physically, technically since they’re literal children, but that training, that mindful training that supplements the technique has not had the same kind of import. It hasn’t held the same weight, and what happens is when you get to these top tier companies or the height of your athletic career, you need more than talent.

They expect to extend these conversations and workshops into schools and companies, to also help faculty and staff members.

