Elected officials and tourists react to beach conditions on Long Boat Key

LONG BOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB)- On Monday, the town of Longboat Key announced recent reports of minor respiratory irritation, some odor, discoloration within the water, and mild fish kills due to red tide.

The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, is present in the Florida Gulf Coast.

Red tide has affected Sarasota county’s southern beaches in recent weeks, and it is now showing up just south of Long Boat Key, which according to visitors like Elsie Carrasquillo, who said has affected her vacation, which led her to ask for her money back.

“Here I am it’s my summer vacation, so what else do you do,” said Carrasquillo.

As someone who visits the Suncoast from Miami around this time of year for the past 20 years, Carrasquillo said she’s never seen something like this before.

“I have been coughing since I got here, the dead fish are all over the place, so we just stick to the pool,” said Carrasquillo.

Local government officials such as Long Boat Key town manager Tom Harmer said they were made aware of the washed-up dead fish and the smell and depending on the conditions it will determine what they do going forward, including posting signage.

“Depending on where they may accumulate and the conditions there we may go out and do some clean up here on the town,” said Harmer. “Based on testing with the FWC and health departments, we will post signs are our beach access points.”

As for tourists like Carrasquillo, she said the only thing she can do is make the best of the situation for the time being.

“I am going appreciate it and make the best of it,” said Carrasquillo.

