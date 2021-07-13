Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. No one has been found alive since the first hours after the building fell.

With 85 of the victims identified, the mayor noted that the work of identifying the bodies has become more difficult with the passage of time.

