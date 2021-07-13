Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Coke Zero is getting a new look and taste, and it will be on store shelves soon

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coke Zero, one of Coca-Cola’s most popular drinks, is getting a makeover.

There will be a change in the look of the can and the taste of the beverage.

The company is altering the recipe to make it taste more like Coca-Cola Classic.

It will still use artificial sweeteners to keep the calories down.

As for the appearance, the can will be all red going forward, instead of red and black.

The new version of Coke Zero will roll out in the U.S. in July and Canada in September.

Some international markets have already received the updated product.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Law enforcement report barricade situation near Webber Street
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard hoists the Stanley Cup after the series win in Game...
What you can expect for Tampa Bay Lightning’s boat parade Monday
Ryker Swor
Sarasota man charged in hit-and-run crash
Motorcyclist killed near Myakka City
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Sheriff: Fatal stabbing believed to be self-defense

Latest News

Felicia DeMaio
Punta Gorda woman accused of trying to set fire to home with people inside
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
LIVE: Biden escalates fight for voting rights
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Sheriff: Fatal stabbing believed to be self-defense, man identified
Michael Steven Taylor was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police car
Palmetto man charged with impersonating an officer