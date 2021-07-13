Another round of P.M. storms on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hit or miss late day storms once again expected for the Wednesday. The rain chance is elevated at 70% for those scattered late afternoon storms. We will see SE winds at 5-10 mph throughout the day so we will see those storms developing inland areas and then converging with the sea breeze near the coast which will cause the storms to be a little stronger closer to the beaches. Now not everyone is going to get the rain but if you live near the coast your chances are higher.

We start off with mostly sunny skies in the morning on Wednesday then skies becoming partly cloudy by noon with a good chance for storms after 3 p.m.

Thursday some slightly drier air moves in and we see our rain chances drop to 30%. We will see mostly sunny skies on Thursday with a high around 92 degrees. There will be a few storms in the late afternoon but not as many as our typical summer downpours.

Friday the atmosphere begins to moisten up again with the rain chance increasing slightly to 40% for those late day storms. The high on Friday near 90 degrees and feels like temperatures in the upper 90′s to low 100′s.

For the weekend we will see typical summer like pattern with a few scattered afternoon and evening storms otherwise looking good for the weekend. Highs will be near 90 each day with a heat index around 98 degrees during the early afternoon.

Monday we start to see a wind shift as winds turn more toward the SW which will bring a chance for a few storms along the coast in the morning and then push inland later in the day. This pattern will stay that way through Tuesday as well.

For boaters look for winds out of the east at 10 knots and then switch around to the SW later in the afternoon as the sea breeze kicks in. Seas will be 1-2 feet with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.

The tropics are quiet with just one non-tropical low pressure over the north central Atlantic but is of no concern to us here in Florida. Elsewhere all is quiet.

