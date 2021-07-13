Agriculture Commissioner Fried asks DeSantis to issue executive order due to red tide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following increased red tide algae blooms in Tampa Bay, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking the governor to issue an executive order.

Fried requested DeSantis issue the order in response to the discovery of increased levels of the algae that is being reported in the bay area.

Fried asked the Governor to coordinate a state response to the environmental and human health crisis, instead of shifting the burden to local goverments.

She also stated that the red tide issue was likely to stem from the leak at the phosphogypsum stacks at Piney Point in Palmetto. Manatee County officials have not released any indication whether or not that was the case.

You can read Fried’s letter below:

Today, I wrote @GovRonDeSantis asking him to issue an executive order — as then-governor @SenRickScott did in 2018 — on the red tide crisis affecting Tampa Bay.



Severe red tide needs a coordinated state response and resources, instead of shifting the burden to local governments.

