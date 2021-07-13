Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Agriculture Commissioner Fried asks DeSantis to issue executive order due to red tide

RED TIDE FISH KILLS
RED TIDE FISH KILLS(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following increased red tide algae blooms in Tampa Bay, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking the governor to issue an executive order.

Fried requested DeSantis issue the order in response to the discovery of increased levels of the algae that is being reported in the bay area.

Fried asked the Governor to coordinate a state response to the environmental and human health crisis, instead of shifting the burden to local goverments.

She also stated that the red tide issue was likely to stem from the leak at the phosphogypsum stacks at Piney Point in Palmetto. Manatee County officials have not released any indication whether or not that was the case.

You can read Fried’s letter below:

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard hoists the Stanley Cup after the series win in Game...
What you can expect for Tampa Bay Lightning’s boat parade Monday
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Sheriff: Fatal stabbing believed to be self-defense
Amazon Distribution Center STILL
Local business owners and elected officials react to new Amazon distribution center in southern Manatee County.
Sarasota Police negotiating barricade
UPDATE: Man in standoff at Lido Key condo found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Son leaps into action after man stabs his father, suspect deceased

Latest News

RED TIDE FISH KILLS
Elected officials and tourists react to beach conditions on Long Boat Key
surfside
Surfside investigation: hesitancy to change building codes
bolts
Tamps Bay lightning boat parade
lbk rt
Red tide on Longboat Key