After a dozen unnecessary calls to 911, woman faces charges, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman has been arrested twice in less than two months for calling 911 without actually having an emergency, police say.

In this latest arrest July 10, Bradenton Police say Cheryl Kay Hamon, 64, called 911 operators a dozen times over a 10-day period. After the second call that day, an officer was dispatched to her home.

According to an arrest report, Hamon admitted to the officer she did not have an emergency, then said she thought she was calling a cab service. She then blamed the calls on her malfunctioning phone, the report said. Hamon also told the officer she had asked the 911 operator to bring her cigarettes.

She was arrested for misuse of the wireless 911 system, a first-degree misdemeanor, the report said.

Hamon was arrested May 30 for the same offense, jail records show.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.