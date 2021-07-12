Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

US drilling approvals increase despite Biden climate pledge

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Approvals for companies to drill for oil and gas on U.S. public lands are on pace this year to reach their highest level since George W. Bush was president.

That finding from an Associated Press analysis of government drilling data underscores President Joe Biden’s reluctance in the face of industry and Republican resistance to more forcefully curb climate-changing emissions from fossil fuels.

The Interior Department approved about 2,500 permits to drill on public and tribal lands in the first six months of the year.

That includes more than 2,100 approvals since Biden took office January 20.

New Mexico and Wyoming had the largest number of approvals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard hoists the Stanley Cup after the series win in Game...
What you can expect for Tampa Bay Lightning’s boat parade Monday
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Sheriff: Fatal stabbing believed to be self-defense
Amazon Distribution Center STILL
Local business owners and elected officials react to new Amazon distribution center in southern Manatee County.
Sarasota Police negotiating barricade
UPDATE: Man in standoff at Lido Key condo found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Son leaps into action after man stabs his father, suspect deceased

Latest News

FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to stop GOP voting bill
President Joe Biden will host New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate and other city and...
Biden balances fighting rising crime, reforming police
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida suspect in Haiti president killing deepens mystery
Vice President Kamala Harris praises Democrats in the Texas legislature.
Harris salutes Texas House Democrats