Three more days of afternoon storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rainy season continues this week, with more storms for the next three afternoons. Sunday’s storms brought more heaviest rain to some of the areas already flooding. North Port received 0.50″, Punta Gorda 1.10″, while northern rains were lighter. SRQ airport has reported 0.10″, Lakewood Ranch just 0.02″, but downtown received Bradenton 0.42″. Flood warnings continue for the Peace River At Arcadia, the Myakka River At Myakka River State Park, and the City of North Port. And rainy season continues, with afternoon storms more widespread through Wednesday, when our rain chances are back to 60%. Rain chances are lower again, near 30%, by the end of the week.

The tropics are still quiet for now. There are no new storms to look at for at least the next 5 days.

Lightning at Lakewood Ranch (Station)

