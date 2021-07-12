Tens of thousands celebrate Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup win with a boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - What a party it was on the Hillsborough River in Tampa as fans celebrated another Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

A boat parade featuring players and staff brought out tens of thousands of people. Many of them on dry land on the Riverwalk. There were also many of them also in boats.

A group from Lakewood Ranch even chartered a boat to get a little closer to their hockey heroes. Many lightning fans say it was a perfect way to celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cup wins.

“I cannot even put into words how much fun this is,” said Robin Rothman, a Lakewood Ranch resident. “The electricity of seeing all these people out here to support our team.”

Whether people were on a boat or along the Riverwalk, they say it was a day to remember.

