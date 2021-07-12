Suncoast residents showing solidarity with Cuban protesters

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents took to the streets near Gulfstream Avenue near Marina Jack’s Sunday night in solidarity and support of ongoing protests in Cuba.

Thousands of Cubans marched on Havana’s Malecon promenade and elsewhere on the island Sunday to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis, in one of biggest antigovernment demonstrations in memory.

Cubans on the Suncoast were chanting “libertad”… which translates to freedom. Suncoast resident Mayelin Sainz, who took video of the protests in downtown Sarasota Sunday, told ABC7′s Daniela Hurtado it’s time for change in Cuba.

This is a developing story. Tune in to ABC7, starting at 4 p.m., for more on this story.

