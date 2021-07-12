Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Storms slow down North Port flooding progress, but water continues to recede

(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port says roads in low-lying areas are still unpassable Monday. However, no rescues were necessary last night.

Despite slight upticks during evening showers, water levels continue to go down. “Although storms are slowing down progress, they are not making the situation worse,” city Communications manager John Taylor said in an email Monday morning.

The Emergency Operations Center has transitioned into a Department Operation Center at Fire Station 81. Residents should be aware the city still anticipates up to a week before the levels are back to normal.

