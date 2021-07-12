SRQ breaks another passenger record in June

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport set a record -- again -- for passenger traffic in June, seeing more than 300,000 people pass through it’s gates.

For the month of June, passenger traffic at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport totaled 312,909, a news release said Monday.

Compared to 52,845 passengers in June 2020, when traffic was crippled by COVID-19 restrictions, this June’s numbers were 492% higher. Compared to June of 2019, passenger traffic was 112% higher than the pre-COVID-19 level of 147,615. Passenger numbers increased 8% over the previous month of May.

“It is exciting to see the airport break the 300,000-passenger level in a single month,” Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the airport, was quoted in the news release. “This has never occurred in the history of the airport and to do so in the summer when we typically see fewer travelers is pretty amazing.”

SRQ has 10 airlines serving 48 nonstop destinations.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.