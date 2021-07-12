Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

SRQ breaks another passenger record in June

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport set a record -- again -- for passenger traffic in June, seeing more than 300,000 people pass through it’s gates.

For the month of June, passenger traffic at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport totaled 312,909, a news release said Monday.

Compared to 52,845 passengers in June 2020, when traffic was crippled by COVID-19 restrictions, this June’s numbers were 492% higher. Compared to June of 2019, passenger traffic was 112% higher than the pre-COVID-19 level of 147,615. Passenger numbers increased 8% over the previous month of May.

“It is exciting to see the airport break the 300,000-passenger level in a single month,” Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the airport, was quoted in the news release. “This has never occurred in the history of the airport and to do so in the summer when we typically see fewer travelers is pretty amazing.” 

SRQ has 10 airlines serving 48 nonstop destinations.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard hoists the Stanley Cup after the series win in Game...
What you can expect for Tampa Bay Lightning’s boat parade Monday
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Sheriff: Fatal stabbing believed to be self-defense
Amazon Distribution Center STILL
Local business owners and elected officials react to new Amazon distribution center in southern Manatee County.
Son leaps into action after man stabs his father, suspect deceased
North Port flooding levels remain consistent after Saturday’s rain

Latest News

File U.S. Coast Guard photo
Crews search for missing diver off Florida’s northeast coast
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida resident detained as key suspect in Haiti
No need for quick fix to building codes, Florida GOP leader says
Storms slow down North Port flooding progress, but water continues to recede