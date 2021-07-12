Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Shower ending for the night

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A tropical upper tropospheric trough low or TUTT low lead to showers and thunderstorms for parts of the Suncoast today with the strongest being just north into Tampa Bay. The severe threat is over at this point and the light rain is coming to an end for folks further south on the coast.

Tuesday we start the day out dry but afternoon thundershowers are likely to fire up and that chance will continue into Wednesday. Thursday we catch a break with only a 20% chance for storms and temperatures nice and toasty in the lower 90′s.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard hoists the Stanley Cup after the series win in Game...
What you can expect for Tampa Bay Lightning’s boat parade Monday
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Sheriff: Fatal stabbing believed to be self-defense
Amazon Distribution Center STILL
Local business owners and elected officials react to new Amazon distribution center in southern Manatee County.
Sarasota Police negotiating barricade
UPDATE: Man in standoff at Lido Key condo found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Son leaps into action after man stabs his father, suspect deceased

Latest News

Rain pushes out for the rest of the night.
WEATHER FORECAST, Monday Evening, July 12, 2021
Modrick Slate
Three more days of afternoon storms
Futurecast
Futurecast
Heaviest of rain clears off to the northwest.
Light rain rounding out the evening