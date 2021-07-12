Shower ending for the night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A tropical upper tropospheric trough low or TUTT low lead to showers and thunderstorms for parts of the Suncoast today with the strongest being just north into Tampa Bay. The severe threat is over at this point and the light rain is coming to an end for folks further south on the coast.

Tuesday we start the day out dry but afternoon thundershowers are likely to fire up and that chance will continue into Wednesday. Thursday we catch a break with only a 20% chance for storms and temperatures nice and toasty in the lower 90′s.

