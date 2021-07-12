Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Researchers say many diagnosed with COVID-19 still suffering effects months after diagnosis

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Scientists say that many who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are still suffering long term effects long after they test positive for the virus.

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic say they are seeing multiple patients who continue to suffer from fatigue, brain fog, aching joints and other ailments long after their initial recovery. The long-term side effects tend to be most reported by older people and those with long-term or serious illnesses.

The clinic is labeling these patients as “long-haulers” and they report seeing memory loss and the inability to complete smaller tasks.

Treatment includes occupational therapy and rehabilitation. Scientists say this is just early research and they are continuing to monitor effects of the coronavirus in vulnerable populations.

