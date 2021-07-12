Red tide on Longboat Key prompts reports of minor respiratory irritation

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, the town of Longboat Key announced recent reports of minor respiratory irritation, some odor, discoloration within the water, and mild fish kills due to red tide.

The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, is present in the Florida Gulf Coast.

Red Tide: On #LongboatKey, there have recently been reports of minor respiratory irritation, some odor, some discoloration within the water, & mild fish kills. We will continue to monitor conditions. For details: https://t.co/O6gp56Vo8a pic.twitter.com/1KwEr0VKMt — Longboat Key (@TownofLBK) July 12, 2021

Over the past week, Southwest Florida has seen K. brevis in multiple counties, including a background to high concentration in Pinellas County, very low to high concentrations in Hillsborough County, background to very low concentrations in Manatee County, low to medium concentrations in Sarasota County, very low to low concentrations in Charlotte County, and low concentrations in Lee County.

People can call 866-300-9299 to hear a recording about red tide conditions throughout the state.

The area continues to be monitored. Further updates can be expected.

