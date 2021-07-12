Motorcyclist killed near Myakka City

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was killed near Myakka City Saturday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol has reported.

The motorcycle, driven by a 57-year-old Bradenton man, was traveling east on 289th Street East, north of 104th Drive East.

Investigators say the cyclist failed to negotiate a left curve, ran off the road and hit a wooden fence.

He was pronounced dead on scene. The crash remains under investigation.

