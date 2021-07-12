Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

It’s raining fish in Utah

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re outdoors in the Utah wilderness, better keep an eye on the sky for falling fish.

No, it’s not some biblical plague. It’s a high-flying effort to restock lakes in the Great Salt Lake state.

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources recently used planes loaded with fish to restock around 200 high-elevation lakes in a single week.

The division says it’s a highly effective method with a high survival rate that’s been around since the 1950s.

Game officials say one plane can deliver 35,000 free-falling fish in a single flight.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard hoists the Stanley Cup after the series win in Game...
What you can expect for Tampa Bay Lightning’s boat parade Monday
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Sheriff: Fatal stabbing believed to be self-defense
Amazon Distribution Center STILL
Local business owners and elected officials react to new Amazon distribution center in southern Manatee County.
Son leaps into action after man stabs his father, suspect deceased
North Port flooding levels remain consistent after Saturday’s rain

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2021 file photo, U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, the U.S.'s top general in...
Top US commander in Afghanistan hands over command
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida resident detained as key suspect in Haiti killing
The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide...
Man shot outside jail in Chicago had up to 64 bullet wounds
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Wildfires rage as US West grapples with heat wave, drought
Drake Bell
Drake Bell faces sentencing on child endangerment charge