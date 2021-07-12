Crews search for missing diver off Florida’s northeast coast

MAYPORT, Fla. (AP) — Search crews continued Monday to look for a missing diver off Florida’s northeast coast.

Timothy Obi was reported missing when he didn’t return from a diving trip off of Mayport with friends on Saturday, his family told news outlets in Jacksonville.

The United States Coast Guard, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are among the agencies searching for Obi.

The Coast Guard said on Sunday that crews had searched about 1,200 nautical miles (2222 kilometers).

Obi’s friends told the Coast Guard that they did a safety stop at about 15 feet (4.5 meters) below the surface, but then lost contact with him at about 5 feet (1.5 meters) below surface.

The Coast Guard tells news outlets they are using aircraft as well as boats to search for Obi.

