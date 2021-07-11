Advertise With Us
What you can expect for Tampa Bay Lightning’s boat parade Monday

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard hoists the Stanley Cup after the series win in Game...
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard hoists the Stanley Cup after the series win in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.(Source: AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Tampa will hold a boat parade in honor of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Riverwalk. On the Lightning’s website, they’re encouraging fans to spread out on both sides of the river along the full route. No outside boats will be allowed to participate in the parade line but can idle around route as well as watch via land.

Then at 2 p.m., the Bolts will have their Championship Celebration at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. There will be performances by Vo Williams and Big Boi. No outside coolers or chairs will be allowed. The park will open at 11 a.m. Rideshare, carpooling and public transportation are encouraged.

For parade route and parking information, click here.

Last week, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor joked that the Bolts had no plans of dropping the Stanley Cup in the water, a reference to Tom Brady tossing the Lombardi Trophy during the boat parade for Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win.

