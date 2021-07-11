Advertise With Us
North Port flooding levels remain consistent after Saturday’s rain

(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the City of North Port, water levels are continuing to slowly decline in the flood impacted areas. Saturday night’s rain did add an extra inch, but despite the uptick, the current water levels are still lower than before last evening’s storm.

The city anticipates a week before significant reductions to roadways under floodwaters, but all areas are different. Emergency crews are still patrolling the area to provide service and protection to residents and visitors.

Residents can continue to stay updated using www.cityofnorthport.com/alerts, the NortRePort app, North Port’s social here, or through notifications from Alert Sarasota County.

The call center at 941-429-7169 is still closed, but callers can still receive useful information through the number.

