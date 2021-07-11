Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sheriff: Fatal stabbing believed to be self-defense

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies believe a fatal stabbing that happened early Sunday morning in the Star Mobile Home Park in Bradenton was self-defense.

Shortly before 6 a.m. a 911 call was made about a person who had been injured in a fall. Deputies were notified a few minutes later when they learned that there had been some type of disturbance at this address between the victim and his ex-girlfriend.

When they arrived, they found a man on the ground with a stab wound to the chest.

The ex-girlfriend told detectives that she was being abused and claimed that her ex-boyfriend was hitting and choking her when she stabbed him once in his chest.

Based on preliminary findings, detectives believe the woman was defending herself.

