Rainy Season Afternoon Storms Continue

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our wet July continues into the middle of the month. So far, we’ve received 4.27″ of rain at SRQ Airport. Average for the month is 7.39″, which means we’re more than half the way to that point already. Afternoon storms will be common from today through Wednesday. A weak low pressure in the upper atmosphere moves overhead this week, enhancing the afternoon/evening storms. That low moves away by Thursday, giving us a chance to dry out! For now, Flood Warnings continue for North Port, and the Myakka and Peace Rivers in the Suncoast.

The tropics are still quiet for now. There are no new storms to look at for at least the next 5 days.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

