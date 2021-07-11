Advertise With Us
Payne Skate Park receives another donation for skaters

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Payne Skate Park saw a new addition Saturday afternoon, as the skate park recently received a quarter pipe from Skateboarding Olympian Jake Ilardi.

This recent donation came from someone a little bit smaller and his family.

“I like doing tricks and a bunch of cool things,” said 4-year-old Kai Haines.

Kai Haines is also known as “Krazy Kai” might be 4 years old, but has accomplished some big boy feats, while being one of the youngest riders in the world.

“He’s the youngest tail whip in the country, getting ready to break the world record for the youngest tail whip ever landed, he’s got the longest grind for his age,” said Kai’s father Matthew Haines.

Parents Kristin and Matthew Haines said Kai developed a knack for scootering after starting at the age of three, while they are new to the scootering world it has led them to give back to their community.

“We built a 16-foot grind box,” said Haines.

That grind box replaced the original after getting damaged, but the Haines’ decided to build one that is more adaptable for riders of all ages.

“So we took and built a shorter grind box that closer to the ground and we made it longer,” said Haines. “So kids can have something that they call all grind on and everybody can practice their grinds on it.”

When it comes to his good deed, the Haines family said they had a little inspiration along the way from local skateboarding Olympian Jake Ilardi, an inspiration that not only helps younger kids like Krazy Kai, but helps the overall community.

“I think the idea of doing anything you can the better you make your skate park the better your skate park is going to be,” said Haines.

