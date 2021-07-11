Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

More Storms After Noon

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rainy season is in full bloom this week, including more storms for Sunday afternoon. Saturday’s storms brought more heavy rain to some of the areas already flooding. North Port received 1.74″, Punta Gorda 2.69″, while northern rains were lighter. SRQ airport has reported 0.70″ so far, Lakewood Ranch 0.11″ and downtown Bradenton 0.15″. And now rainy season continues, with afternoon storms more widespread for the coming week, especially Sunday through Wednesday, when our rain chances are back to 50% to 70%. Rain chances are lower again, near 30%, by the end of the week.

The tropics are still quiet for now. There are no new storms to look at for at least the next 5 days.

Lightning at Siesta Key
Lightning at Siesta Key(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police negotiating barricade
UPDATE: Man in standoff at Lido Key condo found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Amazon Distribution Center STILL
Local business owners and elected officials react to new Amazon distribution center in southern Manatee County.
Son leaps into action after man stabs his father, suspect deceased
The Bertrand family's vacation was nearly cut short by thieves.
Vacation nightmare for Suncoast family gets a happy ending
Johnny Ordaz
Bradenton man faces life for drug trafficking

Latest News

PAYNE PARK DONATION
Payne Skate Park receives another donation for skaters
PAYNE PARK DONATION
Florida reports rise in coronavirus cases over the past week
standoff
Former condo employee has standoff with Sarasota Police