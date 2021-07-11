More Storms After Noon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rainy season is in full bloom this week, including more storms for Sunday afternoon. Saturday’s storms brought more heavy rain to some of the areas already flooding. North Port received 1.74″, Punta Gorda 2.69″, while northern rains were lighter. SRQ airport has reported 0.70″ so far, Lakewood Ranch 0.11″ and downtown Bradenton 0.15″. And now rainy season continues, with afternoon storms more widespread for the coming week, especially Sunday through Wednesday, when our rain chances are back to 50% to 70%. Rain chances are lower again, near 30%, by the end of the week.

The tropics are still quiet for now. There are no new storms to look at for at least the next 5 days.

Lightning at Siesta Key (Station)

