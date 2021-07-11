Light rain rounding out the evening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Through the afternoon a complex of scattered storms moved towards the coast and amplified as it tapped into more sea breeze. Now, it has died down and is mainly just light rain for the evening.

Monday we will have a dry slot in the atmosphere early into the day and early afternoon. This will suppress storm development until late in the day and closer to the coast where sea breeze can fire them up. Coastal communities will have a better chance for see rain late Monday.

As we head into the rest of the week, scattered rain chances stick around for pretty much every day as we swing fully into summer afternoon thunderstorm season.

