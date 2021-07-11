Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Father asks for help after 17-year-old son killed in road rage shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - The father of a 17-year-old boy who died after a road rage shooting is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who opened fire as he and his family were driving home from a Houston Astros game.

Houston police say the driver of a white, four-door Buick LaCrosse followed a truck driven by Paul Castro as he and his two sons were driving home after the Tuesday evening game.

During a news conference on Friday, Castro said the shooting happened after he made a non-threatening hand gesture at the driver who had tried to merge in his lane in heavy traffic.

David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted...
David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted to make the world better and did not deserve what happened to him.(Source: Family photos, KTRK via CNN)

Investigators allege the Buick’s driver followed the family for several miles before firing several shots at their truck. The teenager was shot in the head and died days later.

Castro says his son, David, had wanted to make the world better and did not deserve what happened to him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police negotiating barricade
UPDATE: Man in standoff at Lido Key condo found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Amazon Distribution Center STILL
Local business owners and elected officials react to new Amazon distribution center in southern Manatee County.
Son leaps into action after man stabs his father, suspect deceased
The Bertrand family's vacation was nearly cut short by thieves.
Vacation nightmare for Suncoast family gets a happy ending
Johnny Ordaz
Bradenton man faces life for drug trafficking

Latest News

The shooting happened after the teen's father made a non-threatening hand gesture at a driver...
Police release suspect sketch in road rage murder of 17-year-old Houston Astros fan
It is the largest non-hurricane emergency response operation in Florida's history.
86 victims recovered from Surfside condo collapse
Police say the dogs had escaped multiple times in the past and that they had gone after and...
Dog owner charged after elderly woman killed in dog attack
Police say 77-year-old Eliza Sebastian Ruiz was killed in an attack by four Staffordshire...
Woman, 77, killed in dog attack on her front porch in Phoenix