A warm weekend with scattered evening storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After a busy week with rain and storms as Elsa moved through, we are still dealing with flooding issues. Flood warnings are out for Myakka River at the state park, southeast Sarasota County near Northport, portions of Manatee, Peace and Horse Rivers. Remember to not drive over a flooding roadway. Turn around don’t drown.

This weekend, conditions look fairly good in the morning and early afternoon for outdoor and beach activities but by later afternoon and into the night, scattered storm and develop across the region and push towards the coast. Temperature this weekend look quite steamy with highs in the lower 90′s.

In addition, a Beach Hazard Statement is in place for Pinellas County due to high levels of red tide and breathing hazards.

