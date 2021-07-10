Scattered storms into our Saturday evening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Most of our Saturday has been fairly dry and warm with the heat index near 100°. Now that we head towards nightfall, we are watching some storms fire off inland and build from east to west. Sarasota may get clipped by some of this but better rain for the evening will be south towards Ft. Myers. These storms fizzle out into the late night near midnight.

The rest of the weekend looks warm with a good chance for late afternoon and evening storms on Sunday. Those scattered storm chances hanging around into the new week with the midweek chances near 60-70%. Expect temperatures to continue to be around the upper 80′s to lower 90′s.

