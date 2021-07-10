Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota Police negotiating with barricaded person at Lido Key condo

Breaking News wwsb generic
Breaking News wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officers with the Sarasota Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive, Sarasota.

Sarasota Police officers responded to the condo building just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Detectives tell us that a man, age 58, is a disgruntled former employee who was fired from his maintence job at the condo building earlier this week. Officers believe the man fired shots into an empty, parked car.

Shortly after firing into the car, the man was involved in a dispute with two other people. Officers believe the man is now barricaded on the condo property.

At this time, members with the Sarasota Police Department SWAT and CNU (Crisis Negotiation Unit) are working to negotiate a peaceful outcome. They have been on scene since 1 a.m.

Benjamin Franklin Drive is closed in all directions from South Lido Key Beach to the 1500 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive. Residents and citizens are being asked to avoid the area and stay inside.

