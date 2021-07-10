SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - July rain, before and after Elsa, has brought us up to our average rain for the year, so far. At SRQ Airport we’re at 21.96″ of rain for 2021, just a third of an inch below average. And now rainy season returns, with afternoon storms more widespread for the coming week, especially Sunday through Wednesday, when our rain chances are back to 50% to 70%. Rain chances are lower again, near 30%, by the end of the week.

And the tropics are quiet for us. There are no new storms to look at for at least the next 5 days. The remnants of Elsa push into the colder ocean waters of the Canadian coast today, putting an end to Elsa.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

