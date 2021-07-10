Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Rainy Season Returns

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - July rain, before and after Elsa, has brought us up to our average rain for the year, so far. At SRQ Airport we’re at 21.96″ of rain for 2021, just a third of an inch below average. And now rainy season returns, with afternoon storms more widespread for the coming week, especially Sunday through Wednesday, when our rain chances are back to 50% to 70%. Rain chances are lower again, near 30%, by the end of the week.

And the tropics are quiet for us. There are no new storms to look at for at least the next 5 days. The remnants of Elsa push into the colder ocean waters of the Canadian coast today, putting an end to Elsa.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bertrand family's vacation was nearly cut short by thieves.
Vacation nightmare for Suncoast family gets a happy ending
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Son leaps into action after man stabs his father, suspect deceased
Adelaide Schrowang
Sarasota woman disrupts flight after refusing to wear mask, police say
Johnny Ordaz
Bradenton man faces life for drug trafficking
Man caught exposing himself on camera.
Sarasota PD looking for man who exposed himself on camera.

Latest News

Breaking News wwsb generic
Sarasota Police negotiating with barricaded person at Lido Key condo
turining pts
Helping the homeless during storms
jm
Goodbye, Jacqueline!
7rt
ABC7 News at 7 Roundtable Discussion - July 9, 2021