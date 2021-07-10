North Port’s early field reports indicate slowly receding water levels

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port’s Saturday morning reports indicate water levels are slowly going down. The city is cautiously optimistic as crews continue to monitor the situation and act when necessary.

So far, there have been no reports of water damage in homes.

Residents can continue to be informed by visiting www.cityofnorthport.com/alerts, downloading the city “North RePort” app, checking North Port social media at www.facebook.com/thecityofnorthport, or signing up to receive notifications through www.alertsarasotacounty.com.

The call center at 941-429-7169 is currently closed, however the number will still offer callers valuable information on the latest.

