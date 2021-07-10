Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Local business owners and elected officials react to new Amazon distribution center in southern Manatee County.

The new center will join Amazon’s first one in Venice
Amazon Distribution Center STILL
Amazon Distribution Center STILL(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Amazon continues to make its stake here on Florida’s Suncoast as they will soon open their second distribution center on Tallevast Road in southern Manatee County, with expectations of it opening just in time for the holiday season.

Shadrach Thien owns SMP Maintenance across the street from where the center is being built, he said he watched in awe as the building went up in as little as three months right before his very eyes, describing how quickly the structure went up as a masterful symphony.

Thien said having Amazon come to this area is very beneficial for the community, but there is one point of concern regarding the location.

“Main concerns would be traffic congestion and getting access to the properties in and out, this intersection is brand new,” said Thien. “I think it’s a plus for the community.”

A plus for the community that Manatee County Commissioner Misty Servia said would be a stepping stone to attract new companies to the area and add to the job market.

“The new Amazon center will undoubtedly be a big job producer in our area our unemployment rates are fairly low so I don’t expect to see those drop much but Amazon is known to offer strong wages and benefits which will be good for the south county,” said Servia. “Having Amazon in manatee county also puts us on the map for other companies considering relocation and they may think Amazon does business there maybe we should too.”

