Afternoon Thunderstorms Return

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Flood warnings continue around North Port, areas near Arcadia, and the Myakka River as water from Elsa slowly recede. Unfortunately, more afternoon storms are picking up gradually through Wednesday. A small low pressure in the upper atmosphere moves overhead, so afternoon storms will be more widespread for the coming week, with rain chances back to 50% to 70%. Rain chances are lower again, near 30%, by the end of the week.

And the tropics are quiet for us. There are no new storms to look at for at least the next 5 days.

