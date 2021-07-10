Advertise With Us
Afternoon Thunderstorms Return

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Flood warnings continue around North Port, areas near Arcadia, and the Myakka River as water from Elsa slowly recede. Unfortunately, more afternoon storms are picking up gradually through Wednesday. A small low pressure in the upper atmosphere moves overhead, so afternoon storms will be more widespread for the coming week, with rain chances back to 50% to 70%. Rain chances are lower again, near 30%, by the end of the week.

And the tropics are quiet for us. There are no new storms to look at for at least the next 5 days.

