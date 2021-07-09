Water is still rising in North Port, officials say

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Floodwaters from recent rains brought by Hurricane Elsa continue to rise Friday in North Port, officials say.

Houses, particularly in North Port Estates and along the Myakkahatchee Creek Corridor are still under threat, although they have had no reports of water inside living areas of homes, an email update from the city said this morning.

“Overnight, waters continued to rise in impacted areas of the City,” the update said.

About a half-dozen vehicles have gotten stuck in high water, needing rescue crews to assist them. Three individuals have utilized the City of North Port’s emergency shelter at the Morgan Family Community Center, at 6207 W Price Blvd.

The sandbag station at the George Mullen Activity Center has been busy and is being replenished Friday morning.

Water gauges north of the city, near State Road 72, have topped off and levels are currently falling, the city says. However, it could still take until Sunday for those impacts to be felt in North Port. “We’re hopeful the water will move laterally between ditches, and not up, into homes,” the update said.

The Region 6 strike team, consisting of first responders from neighboring jurisdictions, was deployed Friday morning. The teams bring high-water vehicles and boats to work in the affected areas.

There is some rain forecast for the area this afternoon and throughout the weekend. Residents with questions are asked to call 941-429-7169 until 7 p.m., or visit www.cityofnorthport.com/alerts.

A high-water rescue vehicle from the Sarasota Police Department stands guard on a flooded road in North Port Friday. (City of North Port)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.