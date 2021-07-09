Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Vatican: Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME — Pope Francis is walking in the corridor, working and even celebrated Mass at a Rome hospital where he will deliver his Sunday weekly blessing while recovering from intestinal surgery, the Vatican said Friday.

The Vatican’s daily medical update said that Francis’ temperature was normal again following the slight fever he ran Wednesday evening. It said his treatment and recovery at Gemelli Hospital was proceeding as planned.

Francis, 84, had half of his colon removed last Sunday for what the Vatican said was a “severe” narrowing of his large intestine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
CDC asks court to put Florida cruise ruling on hold
Robert Lee Williams
Manatee shooting suspect apprehended in Georgia
Flooding in North Port may prompt evacuations, officials say.
Flooding in North Port may prompt evacuations
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby
Flooding in North Port may prompt evacuations, officials say.
City of North Port opening shelter for residents affected by flooding

Latest News

The Bertrand family's vacation was nearly cut short by thieves.
Vacation nightmare for Suncoast family gets a happy ending
wx wwsb scalzi
As North Port floods our weather pattern changes to bring more thunderstorms
WWSB am wx
WWSB am wx
Civil rights leaders, including Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, and the...
Amid growing frustration, White House pushes voting rights