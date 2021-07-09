Vacation nightmare for Suncoast family gets a happy ending

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was supposed to be the experience of a lifetime for the Bertrand family -- but thieves turned it into a nightmare.

But thanks to the generosity of friends, co-workers and even strangers, the Lakewood Ranch family will continue their long-planned vacation.

“It was a scary, stressful, heart wrenching experience,” said Scott Bertrand, a firefighter and paramedic with the Sarasota County Fire Department.

Bertrand is in Denver, Colorado, with his wife and their two children. Using his truck to pull a camper, the family headed out to Colorado to enjoy a few weeks travelling around the western the United States.

Bertrand, who lives in Lakewood Ranch, says while eating at a restaurant, someone stole his truck from the parking lot. The theft was caught on surveillance video.

They lost their transpiration, belongings, camping equipment, tools and more.

“I thought the trip was over,” said Bertrand. “I was frantic thinking of how we are going to get home because I use the truck to pull the RV. I was at a loss.” Bertrand filed a report with the Denver Police Department.

He tried to rent a truck in the Denver area, but could not find one. He thought he was stranded.

But then something amazing happened.

“It was a rollercoaster of emotions over the last 24 hours,” said Bertrand. “The lowest of lows with fear and stress to uplifting, restoration in the community.” Bertrand says he and his wife’s co-workers, friends, neighbors and even strangers heard about what happened and decided to help them.

The raised money to help purchase some needed items the family lost and rented the family a new truck. Bertrand’s co-workers are driving it to Colorado on Friday.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Bertrand. “I will never forget it.” The Bertrand family says once they get the rented truck, they plan on heading to Yellowstone next.

They will return home at the end of July. As of Thursday night, the truck had not been found.

In addition to help from the community, some funds from the Sarasota Fire Fighters Benevolent Fund were used to help the family. To learn more about this organization, visit: https://www.sffbf.org/

