Skaters at Ellenton Ice react to Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup victory

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Bay Lightning win on Wednesday night was what everyone at Ellenton Ice was talking about on Thursday.

“Go Bolts,” said a group of young skaters.

The Bolts brought home a back-to-back Stanley Cup with a win over the Montreal Canadians.

“Second year in a row, last year was just as exciting but it’s just a bigger thing now,” said Sawyer Ruggiero, a hockey player with the Gulf Coast Flames. “Two years in a row, I was jumping around super excited that we won this.”

From the hockey players and figure skaters to the recreational skaters, there was a lot of excitement in the air.

“The Lightning winning last night is so electric,” said Jade Fulton, a power and figure skating coach for Ellenton Ice. “Here in Ellenton, all of our kids wear the Bolts, support the Learn to Play program, so it’s always exciting.”

Fulton went on to say the success of the Tampa Bay Lightning also brings success to Ellenton Ice. It’s because it raises interest for skaters of all ages to enjoy their programs. Before many fans start thinking about a three-peat, they say they are going enjoy this one for awhile.

“Very exciting, they are the talk of the town and it’s all about the Lightning winning the game yesterday” said Alex Foox, a Tampa Bay Lightning fan.

“That’s why we call it Champa Bay,” said Dmitry Foox.

There is a big celebration planned for the Tampa Bay Lightning. A boat parade will take place Monday morning along the Hillsborough River in Tampa.

