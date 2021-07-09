Sarasota woman disrupts flight after refusing to wear mask, police say

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman is in jail in Fort Myers after creating a ruckus on a Delta Airlines jet July 7, police say.

Airport police at Southwest Florida International Airport arrested 23-year-old Adelaide Schrowang after they were called to help flight attendants remove her from the aircraft when she refused to wear a mask, an arrest report said.

Police say the airliner’s cabin crew said Schrowang was disruptive as the plane sat at the gate, refusing to wear a mask, arguing with flight attendants and spitting at other passengers. The captain ordered her removed from the flight but she refused to leave her seat.

Police arrived to escort her off the plane. When Schrowang refused to leave and began yelling at officers, she was restrained, handcuffed and taken off the plane.

Schrowang continued to be disruptive during her transport to the Lee County Jail as well as during the booking process, the report noted.

Schrowang was charged with resisting an officer, trespassing and interference with aircraft operations. She remained in custody Friday morning under a $65,000 bond.

