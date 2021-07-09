Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota woman disrupts flight after refusing to wear mask, police say

Adelaide Schrowang
Adelaide Schrowang(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman is in jail in Fort Myers after creating a ruckus on a Delta Airlines jet July 7, police say.

Airport police at Southwest Florida International Airport arrested 23-year-old Adelaide Schrowang after they were called to help flight attendants remove her from the aircraft when she refused to wear a mask, an arrest report said.

Police say the airliner’s cabin crew said Schrowang was disruptive as the plane sat at the gate, refusing to wear a mask, arguing with flight attendants and spitting at other passengers. The captain ordered her removed from the flight but she refused to leave her seat.

Police arrived to escort her off the plane. When Schrowang refused to leave and began yelling at officers, she was restrained, handcuffed and taken off the plane.

Schrowang continued to be disruptive during her transport to the Lee County Jail as well as during the booking process, the report noted.

Schrowang was charged with resisting an officer, trespassing and interference with aircraft operations. She remained in custody Friday morning under a $65,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bertrand family's vacation was nearly cut short by thieves.
Vacation nightmare for Suncoast family gets a happy ending
Robert Lee Williams
Manatee shooting suspect apprehended in Georgia
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
CDC asks court to put Florida cruise ruling on hold
Flooding in North Port may prompt evacuations, officials say.
Flooding in North Port may prompt evacuations

Latest News

Many roads in North Port are underwater Friday morning.
Water still rising in North Port, officials say
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday July 9th
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday July 9th
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday July 9th
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday July 9th
The Bertrand family's vacation was nearly cut short by thieves.
Vacation nightmare for Suncoast family gets a happy ending