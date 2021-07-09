Sarasota PD looking for man who exposed himself on camera.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are hoping someone will recognize this man caught in surveillance footage. exposing himself.

The individual was captured on camera in front of a home on Arlington Street on July 2, 2021. He is a white male, approximately 6-feet-tall and weighs around 200 pounds,.

If you have information, you are asked to contact police.

