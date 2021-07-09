Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota PD looking for man who exposed himself on camera.

Man caught exposing himself on camera.
Man caught exposing himself on camera.(SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are hoping someone will recognize this man caught in surveillance footage. exposing himself.

The individual was captured on camera in front of a home on Arlington Street on July 2, 2021. He is a white male, approximately 6-feet-tall and weighs around 200 pounds,.

If you have information, you are asked to contact police.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bertrand family's vacation was nearly cut short by thieves.
Vacation nightmare for Suncoast family gets a happy ending
Robert Lee Williams
Manatee shooting suspect apprehended in Georgia
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
CDC asks court to put Florida cruise ruling on hold
Flooding in North Port may prompt evacuations, officials say.
Flooding in North Port may prompt evacuations

Latest News

ff truck
Firefighter's truck stolen while on vacation
Johnny Ordaz
Bradenton man faces life for drug trafficking
Adelaide Schrowang
Sarasota woman disrupts flight after refusing to wear mask, police say
Many roads in North Port are underwater Friday morning.
Water still rising in North Port, officials say