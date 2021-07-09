Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
North Port PD rescue special needs child trapped by floodwaters

North Port Police use specialty vehicles to cross high water.
North Port Police use specialty vehicles to cross high water.(NPPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - High waters in the City of North Port have left many people stranded and landlocked as they wait for the flood to recede.

The torrential rain from Elsa has caused massive flooding in the city and police and other rescuers are doing everything they can to ensure residents are safe. North Port Police were called out Friday to help rescue a special needs child.

In specialty vehicles, the officers were able to cross the water and bring her to a place where she could be transferred to a facility.

