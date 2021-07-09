Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
As North Port floods our weather pattern changes to bring more thunderstorms

By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In the summer in Florida, our daily rainfall is dependent on which way the wind blows, if we discount tropical cyclones. Over the weekend, our winds will be shifting to the east. With this wind direction, the showers and thunderstorms that form will be pinned closer to the coast. Yesterday featured storms much further inland. Models indicate rainfall amounts could top several inches over several days, but much of the North Port flooding will be receding at that point.

In a situation similar to what we saw along the Myakkahatchee Creek after Irma dropped eight inches of rainfall, communities along the banks of the Creek are experiencing flooding with as much as 42 inches of water over some roads. This type of flooding is called sheet flooding and is defined as “flooding that exists in areas that are flat or have a low slope and where there are no or few well-defined washes, or where washes are not large enough to contain all of the water delivered by large storm events”. As a result, floodwaters flow in a broad sheet across the entire ground surface”. This type of flooding is particularly difficult to model. Judging by gauge measurements, the floodwaters are just about at the maximum today, rising a couple of more inches possibly, before a slowly receding through the weekend.

