Manatee County seeking agencies to help invest in sheltering homeless families

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County’s Children’s Services is currently accepting applications from non-profit agencies to provide a family homeless shelter with case management services for parents with children. ages 17 and younger, who are residents of Manatee County.

Online applications will be accepted from Monday, July 12, 2021, at 12 p.m., to Monday, July 19, 2021, at 12 p.m.

A link to the online application will be provided at the following location during the application period: mymanatee.org/agency funding. Applicants must be non-profit agencies that are recognized as tax exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the internal revenue code.

Neighborhood Services’ Children’s Services division invests in human services programs through the Children’s Services Dedicated Millage that help Manatee County’s disadvantaged children and their families.

This opportunity for investment consideration, originating from an investment recommendation of the Children’s Services Advisory Board (CSAB) for FY21-22, is to fill a community need by providing a family homeless shelter with case management program for parents with children. The investment consideration is separate from the annual application process for local non-profit agencies to provide Human Services program investments, yet the funds provided for this investment will also come from the Children’s Services Dedicated Millage.

Children’s Services investments are awarded on a competitive basis, and the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners determines the investment amounts in any given year based upon recommendations provided by the Children’s Services Advisory Board (CSAB).

The total funding recommended by the CSAB for family homeless shelter with case management services for parents of children (ages 0 – 17) program is $70,000 for fiscal year 2021-2022 (October 1, 2021 – September 30, 2022). The amount awarded will be considered and recommended to the Board of County Commissioners by the CSAB and may be equal to or less than a total of $70,000. Programs are paid on a reimbursement basis, contingent upon the successful completion of the project, the results (human gain) and fully meeting the requirements of the investment agreement.

Requirements of the family homeless shelter with case management services program are to include, but not be limited to, the following criteria:

Shelter

Adequate food supply, ensuring nutrition

Comprehensive case management

Assistance or training in developing a viable plan for self-sufficiency

Assistance or education on searching for and obtaining, if needed:

Affordable and adequate housing Transportation Gainful employment Medical care Childcare Public assistance (if qualified)

Referral services, as needed

Follow-up case management for a minimum of 6 months (one year is preferred) post-stay.

The online application for Fiscal Year 2021/22 is “results-based.” Each question has both guidance and examples readily available within the application. Refer to Important Tips for the Results First Application section at mymanatee.org/agencyfunding for a downloadable worksheet to help develop results, milestones and verification.

All applications must be complete with all required attachments, including a supplemental questionnaire specific to the family homeless shelter with case management services program. Applications must be submitted by Monday, July 19, 2021, by 12:00 p.m., via the online application link which will be made available on Monday, July 12, at mymanatee.org/agencyfunding.

