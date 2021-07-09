Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Floodwaters concerning residents in parts of northern North Port

Flooding impacting neighborhoods in North Port.
Flooding impacting neighborhoods in North Port.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Riding on one of North Port’s brush trucks, you can see flooding still remains a problem in different neighborhoods.

People who live on or around Sumter Boulevard in the northern part of North Port have been dealing with high water for days now. The floodwaters have been covering roadways.

“I’m seeing high water too deep for cars to pass through,” said Melvin Henson, a North Port resident. “Literally seeing fish going down the road, it’s a strange sight to see.”

For Henson and others, they say an ATV or a boat has been the easiest way to get around. Floodwaters threatening some homes, causing concern for residents.

“Honestly, I’ve never seen the water come up this far, when I drive it’s kind of hard, you’ve got to go super slow,” said Charlece Borer, a North Port resident.

The flooding is coming from the Myakkahatchee Creek that connects with the Myakka River.

“Very devastating to see people that can’t get out, get to the grocery store,” said Henson. “People are stuck in the house because of the high water.”

North Port City officials are hopeful that this water will begin to recede in the days ahead.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bertrand family's vacation was nearly cut short by thieves.
Vacation nightmare for Suncoast family gets a happy ending
Robert Lee Williams
Manatee shooting suspect apprehended in Georgia
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
CDC asks court to put Florida cruise ruling on hold
Flooding in North Port may prompt evacuations, officials say.
Flooding in North Port may prompt evacuations

Latest News

In this April 5, 2019, file photo, Parkland school suspect Nikolas Cruz listens during a...
Florida high school shooting defendant wants hearings closed
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Son leaps into action after man stabs his father, suspect deceased
Manatee County seeking agencies to help invest in sheltering homeless families
ff truck
Firefighter's truck stolen while on vacation