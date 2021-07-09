Floodwaters concerning residents in parts of northern North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Riding on one of North Port’s brush trucks, you can see flooding still remains a problem in different neighborhoods.

People who live on or around Sumter Boulevard in the northern part of North Port have been dealing with high water for days now. The floodwaters have been covering roadways.

“I’m seeing high water too deep for cars to pass through,” said Melvin Henson, a North Port resident. “Literally seeing fish going down the road, it’s a strange sight to see.”

For Henson and others, they say an ATV or a boat has been the easiest way to get around. Floodwaters threatening some homes, causing concern for residents.

“Honestly, I’ve never seen the water come up this far, when I drive it’s kind of hard, you’ve got to go super slow,” said Charlece Borer, a North Port resident.

The flooding is coming from the Myakkahatchee Creek that connects with the Myakka River.

“Very devastating to see people that can’t get out, get to the grocery store,” said Henson. “People are stuck in the house because of the high water.”

North Port City officials are hopeful that this water will begin to recede in the days ahead.

