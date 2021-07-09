Elsa still causing problems

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Despite Elsa being over a 600 miles away its harmful impacts are still being felt here along the Suncoast. Nearly a foot of rain fell over parts of S. Sarasota County on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning causing flood advisories but now those have turned into warnings as the flood waters continue to rise due to runoff from heavy rains from Elsa feeding into rivers and streams flowing toward Charlotte Harbor.

4 feet of water on some roadways in North Port (wwsb)

Nearly the entire city of N. Port is under a flood warning through Saturday afternoon. Some of the roads near Big Slough in Sarasota County standing water measures up to 42″ and continues to rise around the intersection of Hennessey and Tropicaire, which is just east of the I-75 near Sumter Blvd. There are 200 homes at risk right now near that area. The water moving through Big Slough is expected to rise even more on Friday.

Tropical storm warnings up to Boston (WWSB)

Elsa continues to bring heavy rain to areas from North Carolina through New Jersey as she tracks rapidly toward NY city overnight. A tropical storm warning is now in effect from NE Georgia to Boston. That is over 900 miles. This is the first use of the name Elsa which took over for Erika which was used in 2015. The hurricane names are recycled every 6 years if they don’t get retired. Because this one has been rather unique it too may be retired. We shall see.

Dr. Phillip Klotzbach, from Colorado State University, has made his scheduled update to his hurricane forecast and now is suggesting 20 named storms as opposed to the 18 which he had earlier had predicted. This is due to the projection of more tropical waves expected to come off the west coast of Africa and the warmer than normal Caribbean. The main factor is that we are not expecting El Nino during the season which typically keeps the number of storms in check.

More storms expected as things heat up (wwsb)

The forecast for Friday looks like this expect mostly sunny skies in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a good chance for late day storms move from inland areas back toward the beaches later in the day. The rain chance is back up to 50% for the Suncoast.

Expect typical summer afternoon and evening storms scattered about through the weekend and beyond. Highs will be in the upper 80′s near the beaches and low 90′s away from the water. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph with a west sea breeze developing later in the day near the coast and penetrating well inland during the middle part of the day.

For boaters expect winds out of the SE turning to the W. later in the day with seas running 1 to 2 feet. There will be a light chop on the bays and inland waters.

