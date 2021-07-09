Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Bradenton man faces life for drug trafficking

Johnny Ordaz
Johnny Ordaz(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man faces life in prison after being convicted in federal court Thursday for trafficking in fentanyl and possessing a firearm.

According to a news release, a jury found Johnny Ordaz, 32, guilty of possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Ordaz could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for the fentanyl offense, a consecutive mandatory minimum of 5 years -- and up to life in prison -- for possessing the firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and up to 10 years’ imprisonment for possessing the firearm as a felon.

In September 2019, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of a car that Ordaz was driving. During the traffic stop, the officers recovered a firearm with an extended magazine with 31 rounds of ammunition wedged between the driver’s seat and the center console. They also seized a bag containing fentanyl and a digital scale, and small clear plastic baggies.

The officers also found a bag in the passenger seat that contained another firearm with an extended clip loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition, 63 rounds of additional ammunition, another digital scale, sandwich bags, and more small clear plastic baggies. They also recovered $588 from Ordaz’s front pocket.

His sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 30.

