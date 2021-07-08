Turning Points seeks to help homeless in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - When big storms hit the Suncoast, extra efforts are being done to help the homeless.

There are plans in place to offer those without a place to stay, transportation to shelters.

Manatee County has a service that offers transportation assistance to homeless persons during an evacuation.

The free bus rides are coordinated through pick-up sites.

Once those wanting a ride gather there, they are taken to emergency shelters.

“Anyone, the homeless or otherwise, can come to turning points and a bus will pick them up and take them to a shelter,” said Margi Dawson, Director of Development, Turning Points. “They can stay overnight or however long the storm is lasting.”

Now that the storm has passed, Turning Points is in need of donations of sneakers for men and women.

Donations are being accepted at the Turning Points drive-thru Donation Center, located at 705 17th Ave West and the main building located at 701 17th Ave West, Monday – Friday, 8:30am-4pm.

The following are pick-up sites in Manatee County:

The Salvation Army

1204 14th St. W.

Bradenton, FL 34205

Turning Points

701 17th Ave. W.

Bradenton, FL 34205

MCAT Bus Depot (Desoto Station)

820 301 Blvd. W.

Bradenton, FL 34203

Palmetto Police Department1115 10th St. W.

Palmetto, FL 34221

For more information, visit: www.mymanatee.org/Emergency or call: 941-749-3500.

